Rohtas Painting Exhibition To Be Held On Intl Tourism Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Celebrating World Tourism Day 2022, an exhibition of paintings and heritage crafts from Rohtas Fort – a UNESCO World Heritage Site will be on display on September 27 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

As many as 13 talented artists from across the country will exhibit their artworks experimented with oil, acrylic and watercolor mediums to promote sustainable and responsible tourism at the World Heritage Site of Rohtas Fort.

The event is being organized by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan (STFP) in collaboration with UNESCO Islamabad and Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), PNCA and Serena Hotels.

Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan (STFP) with support of AICS and technical assistance by UNESCO Islamabad in collaboration with the Directorate General of Archaeology – Punjab carried out a series of interventions to engage the local community living around Rohtas Fort in safeguarding cultural heritage between 2020-2021.

This included training tour guides and establishing a social enterprise to create handmade souvenirs.

Following the successful conclusion of these interventions, STFP developed an innovative strategy to increase the sustainability of the social enterprise. 13 talented artists from across Pakistan were invited to a three-day painting trip at Rohtas Fort. The artists attended guided tours, taught basic painting techniques to local school children and created live paintings on-site. The artists also worked with STFP to promote sustainable and responsible tourism at the World Heritage Site.

The art works will be on display at PNCA from September 27 to 28 for general public and art lovers to admire, appreciate and purchase, while the proceeds from the sale of these paintings will be reinvested in supporting the Rohtas Heritage Crafts Women Enterprise and a small percentage will go back to the artists as a token of appreciation for lending their talents to this worthy cause, said the organizers.

