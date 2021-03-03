UrduPoint.com
Role Of A Woman In Protection Of Family System Acknowledged

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:27 AM

A Muslim wife, daughter and mother has pivotal role in protection of a family system as woman has sole capability to protect and strengthen a family

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A Muslim wife, daughter and mother has pivotal role in protection of a family system as woman has sole capability to protect and strengthen a family. In the present circumstance, the family system is faced with multiple risks which needs our collective resolve to protect it from total collapse.

This was stated by Nazima Jamaat Islami Women Wing North Punjab Muhtarma Samina Ehsan while addressing a women conference in Rawalpindi on Tuesday in connection with JI Women Wing's Strong Family campaign.

She said that social development could be realized through active role of a healthy nation which could only be emerged from a strong family system. She stressed upon the women to train their children on Islamic principles set by our Holy Prophet (PBUH).

More Stories From Pakistan

