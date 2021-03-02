UrduPoint.com
Role Of All Stake Holders Vital To Eliminate Polio; Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur , Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Tuesday said active cooperation of parents, teachers, religious leaders and media was vital for eliminating of fatal polio disease from the country He asked community leaders and notable personalities to take the responsibility to achieve target of polio-free region.

He made these remarks while addressing a meeting of Divisnal Anti-Polio Committee, Sukkur held in committee room, organized to review arrangements for five-day anti-polio campaign.

He directed the officers and officials of the health department to take part in anti-polio drive with the passion of national service to ensure success of the drive.

He appeal to the parents, social workers, elected representatives, Ulema and teachers to cooperate with health worker for ensuring 100 percent administering of anti-polio vaccine to children below the age of five.

District health Officers, representatives of World Health Organisation, and members of the committee were also present in the meeting.

Director Health Sukkur, Agha Samiullah Pathan informed the meeting that all arrangements for the polio campaign were being finalized.

