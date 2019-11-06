Role of armed forces appreciated in maintaining peace, security

Benazir Bhutto Women University Wednesday organized Defence Day to pay tribute to the heroes of armed forces of 1965 war

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Benazir Bhutto Women University Wednesday organized Defence Day to pay tribute to the heroes of armed forces of 1965 war.

Corp Commander Peshawar Lt Gen and Begum Mazher Shaheen Mehmood, HI(M) were the chief guests on the occasion.

Corp Commander Lt Gen and Begum Mazher Shaheen Mehmood, HI(M) visited the campus and held an interactive session with the students of the university.

A detailed presentation by the 11 Corp HQ was given by Lt Col Jehangir on the occasion in which all the steps taken by the armed forces particularly Pak Army in bringing about peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa particularly erstwhile FATA were highlighted.

The students paid tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan by staging a tableau and presenting national songs.

The corps commander while addressing the audience said women had played a prominent role in KP especially in newly merged districts of FATA, adding they were the brave mothers, sisters and wives of those soldiers who had sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

Addressing the audience, Vice Chancellor, Prof.

Dr. Razia Sultana expressed her gratitude to the guests. She termed this visit as a one of a historic moment in the history of university.

She enlightened the chief guests that females of far flung tribal areas of KP took admission in the university to acquire higher education, adding the BBWU being the first public sector female university was committed to ensure the promotion of higher education in females.

The VC said there were many global challenges and those could only be dealt if "we transform youth into human capital through knowledge economy." Later, in the open interaction forum the students enthusiastically asked questions related as to how armed forces strategically vacated the KP from the militants and reforms process.

One of a student from Waziristan stepped forward and thanked the entire army for maintaining peace in the region.

She said because of the efforts made by armed forces, youth was able to step out of their homes to acquire education fearlessly and added that Independence was a blessing for which the tribal people struggled and sacrificed for years.