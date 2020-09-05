The Armed Forces have always played vital role for stability of the country by defending its borders both in war and peace

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Armed Forces have always played vital role for stability of the country by defending its borders both in war and peace.

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Acting VC, Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood,expressing views in connection with Defense Day on Saturday told APP that the day reminds us of unmatched gallantry and valor our Armed Forces showed in 1965 war.

He said that the army foiled the enemy designs at the fronts of Lahore, Kasur and Sialkot, the sailors proved their mettle at Dwarka while PAF performed such heroics as by MM Alam and Safraz Rafiqi�the former having created history by shooting down five Indian fighter planes with his F-86 Sabre in a two-minute dogfight in the air.

The Army came out with flying colors from the battle of chawinda-the largest tank battle in the world after the World War-II, he recalled.

The nation also stood shoulder to shoulder with Armed Forces, he said adding that from young people to elderly everyone said "Labiak"at the call then president.

The spirit of the entire nation was unprecedented in the unannounced ward imposed onto the country by India, Dr Masood maintained.

Sacrifices rendered by Armed Forces for war against terrorism are also exemplary, the VC said and added that they had flushed out extremists and terrorists from the country.

He stated that each one of us should celebrate Defence Day with a renewed pledge of safeguarding our country and never hesitate for any sacrifice for its survival.