Role of Balochistan Red Crescent Society vital for welfare of needy people: Governor Zahoor Agha

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha on Monday said the Red Crescent Society of Balochistan has key role to play in dealing with any emergency and continuing relief activities in case of natural calamities.

Therefore, it is essential to run this institution under the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan so that more and more poor and deserving people of the society can benefit from same sector, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons during his visit to the Office of Red Crescent Society of Balochistan at Airport Road here Monday.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Balochistan Abdul Bari Bareach, as well as PTI provincial officials and senior workers were also present on the occasion.

The Governor while congratulating the entire nation on the victory of PTI candidates in Azad Kashmir elections, said that this victory is not only an expression of confidence in the honest leadership of PTI but also a great victory of his sincerity. He hoped that in this way, the PTI would be able to effectively present the Kashmir issue at global fora.

The Governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan's name was shining all over the world and the image of green passport was further enhanced.

He urged Chairman, Red Crescent Society Balochistan Abdul Bari Bareach and his entire team to utilize all available resources to achieve the target set by organization and to serve the people without any discrimination.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri while talking to media persons, said that for the first time in the history of Balochistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan made a new history by appointing a worker of his party as the Governor of Balochistan and opened the door of Governor for the general public. He said that the present Federal government was paying special attention on Balochistan and was doing its part to bring the province at par with other provinces of the country.

He said that during elections in Azad Kashmir, the people of the Valley expressed their confidence in the capabilities and efforts of the Prime Minister of Pakistan through their votes to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which was a historic achievement.

He also assured the people that the Balochistan Red Crescent would serve the poor and needy people.