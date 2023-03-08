(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said that the roles played by the mother of democracy, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and martyr of democracy, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (BB) for the sake of the nation are beacons for the women.

In his International Women's Day message, he said the PPP is trying to provide a dignified place and safe society to women by following the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Highlighting initiatives of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he said Mohtarma had ensured the participation of women in state affairs.

The appointment of women judges in high courts, the establishment of the first women's bank, women's police station and women health workers were her golden initiatives.

Asif Zardari said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had fought against the darkness of ignorance throughout her life.

He said the Benazir Income Support Program's gift of agricultural land to women in Sindh and their full participation in various sectors of the Thar Coal Project is the realization of the beautiful dreams of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Asif Zardari said the PPP wants to make Pakistan of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, where women continue to strive for their equal rights and a dignified, civilized and safe society along with their participation in all the affairs of the state.

He said PPP is proud that the women workers associated with it endured imprisonment and hardships in the struggle against dictators. Asif Ali Zardari said that a civilized society will be established by respecting women.

Asif Zardari said Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is following the philosophy of his mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and struggling for the society that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had dreamt of.