UrduPoint.com

Role Of BB, Nusrat Beacon For Country's Women: President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Role of BB, Nusrat beacon for country's women: President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said that the roles played by the mother of democracy, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and martyr of democracy, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (BB) for the sake of the nation are beacons for the women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said that the roles played by the mother of democracy, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and martyr of democracy, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (BB) for the sake of the nation are beacons for the women.

In his International Women's Day message, he said the PPP is trying to provide a dignified place and safe society to women by following the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Highlighting initiatives of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he said Mohtarma had ensured the participation of women in state affairs.

The appointment of women judges in high courts, the establishment of the first women's bank, women's police station and women health workers were her golden initiatives.

Asif Zardari said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had fought against the darkness of ignorance throughout her life.

He said the Benazir Income Support Program's gift of agricultural land to women in Sindh and their full participation in various sectors of the Thar Coal Project is the realization of the beautiful dreams of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Asif Zardari said the PPP wants to make Pakistan of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, where women continue to strive for their equal rights and a dignified, civilized and safe society along with their participation in all the affairs of the state.

He said PPP is proud that the women workers associated with it endured imprisonment and hardships in the struggle against dictators. Asif Ali Zardari said that a civilized society will be established by respecting women.

Asif Zardari said Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is following the philosophy of his mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and struggling for the society that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had dreamt of.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Democracy Thar Nusrat Bhutto Bank Pakistan Peoples Party Women Gold All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Croatia Supports Kosovo's Accession to EU, Council ..

Croatia Supports Kosovo's Accession to EU, Council of Europe - Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 COP28 a key milestone in climate action: AFC Presi ..

COP28 a key milestone in climate action: AFC President

14 minutes ago
 Polish President visits Museum of the Future

Polish President visits Museum of the Future

14 minutes ago
 The New York Times' Report on Blasts on Nord Strea ..

The New York Times' Report on Blasts on Nord Stream May Serve as Red Herring - R ..

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Tahnoun bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Tahnoun bin Zayed and Mansour bin Zayed

14 minutes ago
 UN Stands Ready to Mediate in Potential Talks to D ..

UN Stands Ready to Mediate in Potential Talks to Demilitarize Area Around ZNPP - ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.