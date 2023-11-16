Open Menu

Role Of Cleanliness Vital Against Diseases: Chairman RWMC

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Role of cleanliness vital against diseases: Chairman RWMC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) Saqib Rafiq has said that the role of Cleanliness is vital to protect against diseases and harmful effects of environmental changes.

Talking to the delegation of the National Institute of Management Lahore on Thursday, he said that RWMC was committed and striving to clean the city.

He gave a detailed presentation to the delegation on the company’s establishment, aims and objectives and other issues.

Meanwhile, Manager RWMC Ahsan Azmat Malik briefed the delegation on vehicle tracking, geo-tagging, workers attendance software, monitoring and complete mechanisms in the RWMC control room.

Later, Madam Adeela Younis, the head of the delegation was also presented with an honorary shield by the Chairman and CEO of RWMC.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Vehicle Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

Govt announces Hajj Policy 2024

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab- ..

Pakistan welcomes joint declaration of Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit

37 minutes ago
 Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongsi ..

Parvez Elahi reaffirms commitment to stand alongside Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023:  South Africa opts to bat first against Aus ..

3 hours ago
 Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's ..

Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's T20I Role

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histo ..

5 hours ago
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

17 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

17 hours ago
 Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan