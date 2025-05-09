Role of CPEC & BRI enhancing Pakistan’s infrastructure, Sahiwal Coal Fired Power Plant

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Sahiwal Coal Fired Power Plant Pakistan is one of the key energy infrastructure projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt Road Initiative (BRI).

According to a press release on Friday, the power plant's 1,320 MW capacity really helped stabilize the grid, especially during peak shortages and provided consistent energy supply that reduced the frequency and severity of power outages across the region.

The period from 2011 to 2015 is widely regarded as the most severe phase of load shedding in Pakistan, characterized by acute electricity shortages and prolonged power outages.

During this challenging time, China Huaneng stepped forward with this important useful power project to help lift Pakistan out of darkness.

This initiative marked a major milestone in the country's energy sector and is expected to bring far-reaching benefits to the national economy, enhance energy security, and improve the livelihoods of countless Pakistanis.

The construction and operation of the Sahiwal Coal Power Plant created a wide range of job opportunities for Pakistanis.

From engineers to laborers, project managers to skillful workers, this project has provided employment to thousands of people. Furthermore, the energy produced will foster economic activities by making affordable electricity available to industries, stimulating job creation in various sectors.

While coal-based power generation does raise environmental concerns, Sahiwal Coal power plant uses modern and advanced super critical technologies to minimize its environmental impact. The use of efficient, low-emission technology helps ensure that the plant operates with a lower carbon footprint compared to older, less efficient coal plants.

Moreover, the plant is committed to meeting international environmental standards, and contributing to sustainable energy generation. This power project not only addresses Pakistan’s energy needs but also symbolizes the shared vision of development and prosperity between China and Pakistan. Projects like this pave the way for a brighter, more self-reliant future for Pakistan while strengthening regional cooperation.

The Sahiwal Coal Power Plant is more than just a power generation facility. It stands as a symbol of progress, international cooperation, and the promising future of Pakistan’s energy sector under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt Road Initiative (BRI). By enhancing energy availability, stimulating economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and supporting regional development, the project is playing a transformative role in the country’s advancement. As it continues to operate, it will help steer Pakistan toward a brighter, more sustainable, and prosperous future.