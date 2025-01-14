Open Menu

Role Of C&W Dept Is Essential In Development Of Balochistan: Saleem

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa on Tuesday said that the role of the Communications and Works (C&W) Department is the backbone in the development and prosperity of the province.

While talking to the officers of the C&W Department, the minister said that there is a need to further improve the performance of the Communications and Works Department.

He said that in this regard, all the technical issues of the department are being resolved on a priority basis so that the obstacles in the completion of development projects are removed.

He said that no kind of negligence would be tolerated in the standards of the ongoing development projects in the province.

In this regard, he will also monitor the development projects himself and all the officers have also ensured that the ongoing schemes are monitored, he said.

The minister said that the development and prosperity of the province, the improvement of infrastructure and the provision of modern facilities to the people of the province, whether in the roads sector or the building sector are the responsibility of the Communications and Works Department.

He said that it should be our goal to fulfill this responsibility in an efficient manner.

