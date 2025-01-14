Role Of C&W Dept Is Essential In Development Of Balochistan: Saleem
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM
Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa on Tuesday said that the role of the Communications and Works (C&W) Department is the backbone in the development and prosperity of the province
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa on Tuesday said that the role of the Communications and Works (C&W) Department is the backbone in the development and prosperity of the province.
While talking to the officers of the C&W Department, the minister said that there is a need to further improve the performance of the Communications and Works Department.
He said that in this regard, all the technical issues of the department are being resolved on a priority basis so that the obstacles in the completion of development projects are removed.
He said that no kind of negligence would be tolerated in the standards of the ongoing development projects in the province.
In this regard, he will also monitor the development projects himself and all the officers have also ensured that the ongoing schemes are monitored, he said.
The minister said that the development and prosperity of the province, the improvement of infrastructure and the provision of modern facilities to the people of the province, whether in the roads sector or the building sector are the responsibility of the Communications and Works Department.
He said that it should be our goal to fulfill this responsibility in an efficient manner.
Recent Stories
UAE SWAT Challenge embraces diversity, competitiveness: Moldova Team
54 participants from 40 countries join Dubai Police’s PIL Diploma
PCB’s ‘Pakistan Strike Force’ camp begins at NCA
Polio eradication committee reviews preparations for Febr 3-9 campaign
ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 13 cases regarding D-Chowk protest
Azhar Ali, Shadab Khan join PCB's Level-2 coaching course
Punjab University admission date extended
Role of C&W Dept is essential in development of Balochistan: Saleem
The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) organizes training sessions
Punjab University issues LLB admission schedule
Ongoing development projects under LDP monitored
MoHESR, DEWA join forces to align scholarship programme with national priorities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio eradication committee reviews preparations for Febr 3-9 campaign2 minutes ago
-
ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 13 cases regarding D-Chowk protest2 minutes ago
-
Role of C&W Dept is essential in development of Balochistan: Saleem2 minutes ago
-
The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) organizes training sessions2 minutes ago
-
Ongoing development projects under LDP monitored2 minutes ago
-
CDA conducts e-balloting for 236 residential plots in sector C-1427 minutes ago
-
Somalian Federal Education Minister, Ambassador visit IIUI28 minutes ago
-
Young doctors seeks resolution of problems faced28 minutes ago
-
Special Technology Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025 introduced in Senate28 minutes ago
-
Two accused arrested for killing maternal uncle28 minutes ago
-
Protection of citizens' lives, property, priority of police: DPO Dera31 minutes ago
-
PTI senator denies involvement of party head in £190 million scandal31 minutes ago