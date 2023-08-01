Open Menu

Role Of Doctors, Nurses Essential In Serving Suffering Humanity: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 11:04 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said the role of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff was essential in serving suffering humanity, treating patients, and saving precious human lives in natural disasters and epidemics.

He said, unfortunately, at present, only 950 nurses were engaged in service in the entire province, while the need was 6,000 nurses, in this regard, it was the responsibility of the government to formulate a comprehensive strategy to meet the shortage of nurses.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Young Nurses Association Balochistan, President Irshad Baloch. The Governor expressed concern over the fact that the appointments of nurses have been made at the division level.

He said the nurses were unable to perform their duties in the division concerned, apart from this, due to the lack of teaching staff in Zhob and Khuzdar Government Nursing Colleges and young nurses were facing many difficulties.

Nursing is a sacred profession in the health sector, doctors and nurses are working day and night to keep its sanctity alive, he said.

Governor Balochistan said in order to control the problem of unemployment in the province and stabilize the health system, it was necessary to make the nursing colleges fully functional and expand the nursing sector at the level of Union Council.

