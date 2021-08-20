Role of educated women essential for development of country: Governor Balochistan

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha on Friday said that the role of highly educated women is essential for development and prosperity of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha on Friday said that the role of highly educated women is essential for development and prosperity of the country.

He expressed these views while briefing on University of Turbat at Governor House Quetta.

On this occasion Vice Chancellor University of Turbat Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, Principal Secretary to Governor Shahnawaz Ali, Registrar Ghulam Farooq and Director University of Turbat Gwadar Campus Ijaz Ahmed were also present.

He also thanked the Vice Chancellor of the University of Turbat and his entire team.

Appreciating the efforts, the Governor said in remote areas of the province and limited resources, Turbat University is scarce saying it was certainly commendable to move forward on the path of progress in the period.

The Governor of Balochistan directed as soon as possible the power system of the entire university should be connected to the solar system.

He said that students from remote areas of the province like Turbat and other adjoining areas making it possible for female students to pursue higher education is certainly a welcome step to ensure that the future prospects of the country and the province are bright.