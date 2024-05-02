Role of educated women key to eliminate extremism from society; promote peace, tolerance

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 11:39 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The speakers at a seminar on Thursday noted that the role of educated women is of key importance in the elimination of extremism from the society, and promote peace and tolerance.
They shared their insights and experiences highlighting the challenges and achievements faced by women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The seminar was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (CECEE) on empowering women at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWU).
Senior Manager CECEE Dr Irfan Khan on the occasion highlighted the role of women in the society, their responsibilities and self-respect.
He said that we need to create awareness about the prevention of harassment of women, adding that we have to be firm while respecting the self-esteem of women.
He said self-confidence and self-reliance among women was very important to move forward and create a peaceful, developed and prosperous society.
The participants of the seminar discussed the barriers to women's empowerment including women's access to education, economic freedom and social equality.
The seminar highlighted various aspects of gender equality, women's rights and development opportunities.
The seminar concluded with a call to all stakeholders in society to prioritize women's rights and work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable future for all.
Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University representative Dr Farhat Amin, Director Students Affairs Subia Karamat, Deputy Director Training Sahrish Zafar, Deputy Registrar Media and Public Relations and representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism participated in the seminar.
