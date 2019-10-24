Role of employees important in governance: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Housing ,Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has said that role of government employees for improving performance of the government as well as discharging public affairs is of great importance.

These views were expressed by the minister while addressing an oath taking ceremony of newly-elected members of the APCA housing and public health engineering here on Thursday.

He said that comprehensive measures had been taken by the PTI government for ensuring transparency in matters pertaining to the government.

"That is why, no case of corruption has surfaced against the government," he added.

Houses had also been provided to the government employees in Naya Pakistan Housing Project, he said.

He maintained that houses had been allotted to 300 government employees in balloting held the last week in Okara.

He said that government employees should discharge their obligations whole-heartedly and honestly in order to improve services being provided to people.

Newly elected president of APCA Union Housing Department Zia Chaudhary, General Secretary Naimat Ali Gul and other members also participated in the ceremony.

He also distributed appointment letters of 103 contract employees whose services have recently being regularized.