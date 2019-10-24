UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Role Of Employees Important In Governance: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 08:26 PM

Role of employees important in governance: Minister

Punjab Minister for Housing,Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has said that role of government employees for improving performance of the government as well as discharging public affairs is of great importance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing,Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has said that role of government employees for improving performance of the government as well as discharging public affairs is of great importance.

These views were expressed by the minister while addressing an oath taking ceremony of newly-elected members of the APCA housing and public health engineering here on Thursday.

He said that comprehensive measures had been taken by the PTI government for ensuring transparency in matters pertaining to the government.

"That is why, no case of corruption has surfaced against the government," he added.

Houses had also been provided to the government employees in Naya Pakistan Housing Project, he said.

He maintained that houses had been allotted to 300 government employees in balloting held the last week in Okara.

He said that government employees should discharge their obligations whole-heartedly and honestly in order to improve services being provided to people.

Newly elected president of APCA Union Housing Department Zia Chaudhary, General Secretary Naimat Ali Gul and other members also participated in the ceremony.

He also distributed appointment letters of 103 contract employees whose services have recently being regularized.

Related Topics

Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Naya Pakistan Okara Government Housing

Recent Stories

Arfa Software Technology Park turns pink for Breas ..

7 minutes ago

Foolproof arrangements finalized for Azadi March

5 minutes ago

KP govt to extend Swat Motorway to Madian, Chitral ..

5 minutes ago

French media take copyright fight to Google

5 minutes ago

All necessary arrangements finalized to welcome Si ..

5 minutes ago

US Urges European Allies to Contribute to Saudi De ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.