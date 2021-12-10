Role of engineers essential for development of province: CM

A delegation of engineers led by Vice Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Engineer Nasir Majeed called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo here on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of engineers led by Vice Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Engineer Nasir Majeed called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo here on Friday.

Provincial Minister Mir Asadullah Baloch was also present on the occasion. During the meeting, the PEC vice chairman apprised the chief minister about the problems of the community of engineers, present service and challenges faced by the unemployed engineers.

Talking to the delegation, the chief minister said that the role of engineers was very important in the development of the province.

He also assured the delegation for resolving their problems, saying that employment opportunities would be provided to the unemployed engineers in big mega projects.

The chief minister also assured to provide land to PEC for setting up branch offices in Gwadar, Turbat, Loralai and Khuzdar.

It was decided to form a committee headed by Provincial Minister Mir Asadullah Baloch to solve the problems of the engineers community and implement the directives of the Chief Minister in a timely manner.

On this occasion, the PEC vice chairman thanked the chief minister and said that a program would be organized by Pakistan Engineering Council in which Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo would participate as special guest to approve the recommendations of the committee.