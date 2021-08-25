UrduPoint.com

Role Of Every Body Essential For Development Of Country: Governor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Wednesday said role of every member of the nation was essential for development process of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Wednesday said role of every member of the nation was essential for development process of the country.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of All Parties Citizen Action Committee led by Mir Azam Sumalani here at Governor House.

On the occasion, the governor said that it was imperative to ensure the participation of majority of the people in development initiatives for gaining economic prosperity.

He said that it was great achievement that law and order situation had improved significantly in the province.

