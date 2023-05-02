UrduPoint.com

Role Of Free Press In Egalitarian Society Undoubted, Says KP Caretaker CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 10:22 PM

Role of free press in egalitarian society undoubted, says KP Caretaker CM

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has said that the role of free press in the establishment of independent and balanced society is undoubted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has said that the role of free press in the establishment of independent and balanced society is undoubted.

In a message issued here on Tuesday on the eve of the World Press Freedom Day, he said that journalism is an important element and recognized as fourth pillar of democratic state.

He said that the right of the freedom of expression is the foundation of the protection of all other human rights, which is essential for the setting up of a successful and peaceful society.

The Caretaker Chief Minister said that the purpose of the observance of the day on one hand is to highlight the importance of the free of expression and pay tributes to those journalists, who have sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the right of expression and supremacy of rights and truth.

He was of the view that the freedom of expression is one of the fundamental human rights, which is also mentioned in the international charter of human rights. He said that in the present modern era wherein right and wrong, truth and lying, injustice and justice are combating each others, the importance of the responsible press and freedom of expression have increased further, saying that is the reason behind the observing of the Press Freedom Day across the world.

The chief minister said that media and journalist community have played major role in the salvation of democracy, stability of democratic institutes and protection of human rights in Pakistan.

The caretaker chief minister paid glowing tributes to the services of those journalists, who have rendered the sacrifices of their lives during the struggle and prayed for eternal of peace of their souls.

