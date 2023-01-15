UrduPoint.com

Role Of GIZ Germany Eulogized For Imparting Free Specialized Vocational Training

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Role of GIZ Germany eulogized for imparting free specialized vocational training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Sunday lauded the role of GIZ Germany for imparting free and specialized vocational training to produce properly skilled workforce on modern scientific lines meeting the market oriented demands.

Speaking as chief guest at certificates distribution ceremony of an institute of Punjab Vocational Training Authority Dhobi Ghat, he said International Trade and Development Germany and Pakistan have been partners in sustainable development since 1957.

He said that as a service provider in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development and international education work, GIZ was dedicated to shaping a future worth living around the world with over 50 years of experience in diversified areas, including economic development and employment promotion, energy and the environment, and peace and security.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq who is also member of Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC), said that a total of 25 participants were imparted six months training under the supervision of qualified instructors of which 16 had been absorbed with good package.

He said that expatriates who returned home in the wake of corona virus were focused and given preference for training so that they could go back as skilled workers and earn foreign exchange for the country.

President board of Management PVTC Muzammal Sultan, Area Manager Nasir Abbas and Principal Munir Tariq also briefly threw light on the salient features of the training.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Education Punjab Germany Ghat Nasir Sunday Market Employment

Recent Stories

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral ..

UAE President, Korean President discuss bilateral cooperation

54 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Korea

UAE President receives President of Korea

2 hours ago
 SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sha ..

SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sharjah&#039;s competitiveness

2 hours ago
 UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy pr ..

UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy projects worth AED159 billion in ..

3 hours ago
 Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for ..

Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.