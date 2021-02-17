UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Role Of IFAD In GB's Development Appreciated

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 11:30 PM

Role of IFAD in GB's development appreciated

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information, Planning and Development Gilgit Baltistan Fateh ullah Khan Wednesday said the role of International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) in social and economic development of the province has highly appreciated.

Addressing an introductory workshop for members of the provincial Assembly organized by IFAD, Fateh Ullah said that we hoped that in Gilgit-Baltistan IFAD has not only promoted barren land cultivation but has also done significant work on infrastructure improvement of farm-to-market roads and construction of bridges.

He said the cultivation of land would enable the local population to increase agricultural production. "We are witnessing a rapid change in the lives of the local population due to the projects funded by IFAD",he added.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the IFDA sector in GB and the performance of its funded project in the region.

Related Topics

Assembly Agriculture Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

16 minutes ago

Global COVID-19 cases cross 109 million, death tol ..

31 minutes ago

European Union Received 33 Million Doses of COVID- ..

16 minutes ago

Arts Council announces talent hunt competitions

16 minutes ago

India Sees 'Huge Potential' in Nuclear Cooperation ..

32 minutes ago

BISL event :quarter final matches played

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.