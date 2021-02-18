(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information, Planning and Development Gilgit Baltistan Fateh ullah Khan Wednesday said the role of International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) in social and economic development of the province has highly appreciated.

Addressing an introductory workshop for members of the provincial Assembly organized by IFAD, Fateh Ullah said that we hoped that in Gilgit-Baltistan IFAD has not only promoted barren land cultivation but has also done significant work on infrastructure improvement of farm-to-market roads and construction of bridges.

He said the cultivation of land would enable the local population to increase agricultural production. "We are witnessing a rapid change in the lives of the local population due to the projects funded by IFAD",he added.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the IFDA sector in GB and the performance of its funded project in the region.