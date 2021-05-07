UrduPoint.com
Role Of Information Officers Vital In Promotion Of Pakistan's Positive Image: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 10:48 PM

"We have to promote Pakistan's positive and enlightened image all over the world and the role of the officers of the Ministry of Information is of paramount importance in this regard"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :"We have to promote Pakistan's positive and enlightened image all over the world and the role of the officers of the Ministry of Information is of paramount importance in this regard".

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain who attended the certificate distribution ceremony of the participants of 2nd Domain Specific Mid Carrier Management Course-(31st MCMC )for Mid Career Officers of Information Group here as chief guest.

He said that the Information Service Academy was playing a key role in enhancing the capacity of Information Group officers to adapt to modern requirements and deal with present day challenges.

The minister said that the ISA will be equipped with state-of-the-art information technology facilities to make the information group and media training process more efficient and advanced.

Deputy Director General ISA Sameena Farzeen said the academy has launched Domain Specific Mid Career Course for Information Group Officers in Grades 18 to 19.

The 4-week course included a workshop on strategic communication data, visualization tools, content creation for digital media, statement formulation and other technical issues, Samina Farzin said.

Chaudhry Fawad distributed certificates among the officers who passed out the Domain Specific Mid Career Course.

Leading personalities from the media sector gave lectures during the course.

Information Secretary Shahera Shahid and other senior officers of the Ministry were also present on the occasion.

