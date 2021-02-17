Role of Lambardars imperative for government dues collection: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir has said the role of lambardars is imperative in the collection of government dues.

She expressed these views while addressing the convention of lambardars as a chief guest at Jinnah Hall Company Bagh here on Wednesday.

The DC said the government was aware of the initial problems faced by the people at the village level due to Lambardars and get helps in resolving the problems.

She urged the lambardars to join hands with the administration in its efforts to recover the dues.

Naila Baqir further said that lambardars should assist the police in maintaining law and order in villages and also get information about the criminals.

The Deputy Commissioner said the government was taking all possible steps to make the lambardari system functional in line with the modern requirements of the day.

The purpose of this convention is to inform Lambardars about the steps taken by the government, she added.

The convention was attended by a large number of lambardars including Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shah Rukh Khan Niazi, Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Umar Draz Gondal and Dr. Haroon Rasheed Tabassum.