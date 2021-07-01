Role of lawyer community crucial for ensuring access to justice possible in area: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said the lawyer community has a crucial role to play for ensuring access to speedy justice possible in the areas.

He also urged the moderate and enlightened people of the province to play their responsibilities in promoting democratic attitudes in the society while respecting differences and highlighting human dignity.

Governor Balochistan expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Deputy Attorney General Syed Iqbal Shah at Governor House Quetta. Assistant Attorney General Nazar Baloch, Assistant Attorney General Jamil Bostan, PTI Balochistan Deputy General Secretary Syed Mir Ali Agha and Talha Sohail were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the delegation, Governor Yasinzai said that the rapid development of technology and its impact on advocacy in particular has greatly increased the competitive trend. Your success as a responsible person depends on your hard work and dedication as well as the use of modern technology, he added.

The Governor of Balochistan assured the lawyers to raise voice at all levels for a lasting solution to the problems and difficulties faced by them.