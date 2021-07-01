UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Role Of Lawyer Community Crucial For Ensuring Access To Justice Possible In Area: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Role of lawyer community crucial for ensuring access to justice possible in area: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said the lawyer community has a crucial role to play for ensuring access to speedy justice possible in the areas.

He also urged the moderate and enlightened people of the province to play their responsibilities in promoting democratic attitudes in the society while respecting differences and highlighting human dignity.

Governor Balochistan expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Deputy Attorney General Syed Iqbal Shah at Governor House Quetta. Assistant Attorney General Nazar Baloch, Assistant Attorney General Jamil Bostan, PTI Balochistan Deputy General Secretary Syed Mir Ali Agha and Talha Sohail were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the delegation, Governor Yasinzai said that the rapid development of technology and its impact on advocacy in particular has greatly increased the competitive trend. Your success as a responsible person depends on your hard work and dedication as well as the use of modern technology, he added.

The Governor of Balochistan assured the lawyers to raise voice at all levels for a lasting solution to the problems and difficulties faced by them.

Related Topics

Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Quetta Technology Governor Lawyers Ali Agha Amanullah Khan All

Recent Stories

UAE Minister of State meets with Special Represent ..

1 minute ago

81,142 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Nati ..

16 minutes ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority honours ..

16 minutes ago

$3.8 billion worth of business deals sealed during ..

16 minutes ago

UAE and Thailand convene the Second Joint Committe ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.