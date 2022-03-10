'Role of media in promoting tourism in Pakistan' seminar at Sargodha University

A seminar titled the 'Role of media in promoting integration, tourism and business in Pakistan' was organised by the Department of Communication and Media Studies, University of Sargodha, in collaboration with the Voice of Punjab, here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :A seminar titled the 'Role of media in promoting integration, tourism and business in Pakistan' was organised by the Department of Communication and Media Studies, University of Sargodha, in collaboration with the Voice of Punjab, here on Thursday.

Students were informed about the importance of digital media literacy, using media for integration, and how students can play their role in promoting tourism and business through media at the seminar.

The event was attended by Associate Professor BZU Multan Dr Hassan Raza Sherazi, In-charge Department Communication & Media Studies, UoS Noman Yaser, Assistant Professor UoS Dr Muddassar Hussain, Assistant Professor UoS Dr Abdul Rehman Qaiser, faculty members and a number of future media practitioners.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Sherazi stressed establishing new brands and businesses to reach out to customers directly through the media. He also imparted knowledge about marketing strategies among students. "When people are unsatisfied with service, they called the companies to account for that.

Thus, solving the problems of the customers in the kindest ways will lead to a better reputation for business" he added.

Dr Abdul Rehman emphasised that in today's world, media was the best option for disseminating information and promoting tourism in a faster, easier and cheaper way and tourism benefits from the integration of soft image and economic potential locally, nationally and internationally.

Dr Muddassar Hussain said that media have a crucial role to play in putting emerging destinations. "Tourism is highly dependent on media reporting because the vast majority of travel decisions are made by people who have never seen the destination first hand for themselves," he said.

Concluding the talk, Noman Yaser highlighted the importance of media in Pakistan's recent security, integrity, business and tourism related issues. He exhorted students to use the media properly and stay connected with the narrative of the state keeping in view the integrity of the country.