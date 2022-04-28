Role of media instrumental in maintaining law, order: Zahoor Babar

UrduPoint.com

District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi Thursday said that senior police officers and media have been instrumental in maintaining law and order during the deployment in Abbottabad

Addressing a farewell party hosted by Abbottabad Press Club, he said more than 1000 policemen have been employed in the district of Abbottabad to overcome the shortage of staff.

The outgoing DPO said that measures were taken to establish new check posts at Thandiani and Dhamtodar bypass road.

While appreciating the role of media in Abbottabad District Police Officer said that we have resolved many cases in the district with the support of media as a strong professional team has been instrumental in meeting the expectations of the people in the district.

