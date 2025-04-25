Role Of Media, Security Situation Of KP Discussed In Seminar At Miranshah
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM
NORTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Senior military officials, prominent analysts, local journalists and professionals from various sectors attended a demonstrative and distinctive media seminar held in Miranshah, North Waziristan.
The event was attended by approximately 200 participants including journalists, social media activists, analysts and individuals from social and educational sectors. The participants including women represented areas Waziristan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak and Lakki Marwat.
Major General Adil Iftikhar, General Officer Commanding Miranshah attended the seminar as chief guest. High ranking officials from the Pakistan Army, ISPR, and Tochi Scouts were also present.
Senior journalists and analysts from Peshawar including Arshad Aziz Malik (Daily Jang), Hasan Khan (renowned anchorperson), Iftikhar Firdous (Editor Khorasan Diary), and Aqeel Yousafzai (Director News & Current Affairs, Suno Pukhtunkhwa) were also to highlight evolving role and responsibilities of media.
The speakers discussed current security situation in KP and Waziristan, role of the armed forces, sacrifices of the people and role of media in the existing scenario.
They also discussed harmful impact of fake news and emphasized the importance of responsible journalism and promoting positive narratives. They said that journalists, social media influencers, institutions, political leaders, and the youth must play a constructive and responsible role to combat the challenges faced by the country.
They called for unity against those disseminating negative propaganda and underscored the need to promote peace and societal stability.
Major General Adil Iftikhar, in his welcome address, stated that despite limited resources, Pakistan’s security forces continue to take practical measures to ensure peace and socioeconomic stability. He emphasized that in light of Waziristan’s unique circumstances, the forces are fulfilling their duties with coordination of local population to improve the situation.
He also pointed out that hostile elements are attempting to destabilize country expressing confidence that national unity would thwart all such conspiracies. He assured support to local journalists and announced future training sessions for their capacity building.
President of the Miranshah Press Club, Noor Behram highlighted challenges faced by local journalists reaffirming their commitment to cooperate with state institutions to achieve goal of peace and prosperity.
Female journalist and social worker Razia Mehsud appreciated holding of seminar and said that such events would strengthen responsible media practices through constructive dialogue and discussion.
