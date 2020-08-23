Role of minorities for creation of Pakistan highlighted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :A ceremony has been held in Hassanabadal to highlight the role of minorities for creating Pakistan.

A large number people related to minorities attended the ceremony.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) District President ,Sardar Asher Hayat Khan spoke on the occasion.

The minorities leaders narrated the role of their elders and the services they had rendered for the country.

The function was held in connection with minorities day.

A special prayer for the country's prosperity and welfare was also held.