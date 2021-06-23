Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Naila Baqir said that the key role of minorities in country's development cannot be forgotten,adding the white part of the Pakistani flag was a reflection of the role of minorities in Pakistan's movement

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Naila Baqir said that the key role of minorities in country's development cannot be forgotten,adding the white part of the Pakistani flag was a reflection of the role of minorities in Pakistan's movement.

She expressed these views while addressing a cheque distribution ceremony held at Faisal Hall of Tehsil Council among Christian community here on Wednesday.

Naila Baqir said that the government was fully aware of the problems of minorities and all available resources were being utilized for their solution.

The services of Christ community for the stability of the country were commendable,she added.

On the occasion,Deputy Commissioner distributed 160 cheques of more than Rs 1.6 million among the beneficiaries.

MPA Shamim Aftab, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bilal Feroz Joya, members and officials of Minority Wing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Pervez Shali, Munawar Chaudhry and a large number of people were present.