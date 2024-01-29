- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Role of mosques, vital for educating out-of-school children, preventing diseases: President Dr Arif ..
Role Of Mosques, Vital For Educating Out-of-school Children, Preventing Diseases: President Dr Arif Alvi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 08:52 PM
President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said the mosques might play a vital role in the provision of education to out-of-school children along with imparting religious ethos for bring about socio-economic development of the country
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said the mosques might play a vital role in the provision of education to out-of-school children along with imparting religious ethos for bring about socio-economic development of the country.
He said the mosques had a central place in Muslim society and could be utilized to educate people about important social issues.
The President expressed these views while chairing a meeting about the vital role of Masaajid and Madaris in promoting education and creating awareness about health issues.
The meeting was attended by the Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, Dr Aneeq Ahmed, and religious scholars from various schools of thought.
Addressing the meeting, the President said that educating 26 million out-of-school children was an uphill task in the wake of inadequate educational infrastructure.
Building new schools would require tremendous resources as well as time, he added.
He said that utilizing almost 2.5 lacs mosques across the country could be a unique and cost-effective avenue to bring these children back to education.
The President said that mosques could be used as centres of education by incorporating the Government’s Accelerated Learning Programme. "Pakistan should have mosques at the centre of society, simultaneously imparting worldly and religious education to fight the challenges of society," he added.
The Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony apprised the meeting that Mosques could be used at the optimum level by enhancing the role of "Pesh Imam" who would ultimately supervise educational activities.
Recent Stories
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner
Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..
54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare
Union calls public transport strike across Germany on Friday
Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published4 minutes ago
-
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District16 minutes ago
-
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.18 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran18 minutes ago
-
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: Ejaz18 minutes ago
-
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi18 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare15 minutes ago
-
ROs should assign presiding, polling staff duties at earliest: DC15 minutes ago
-
RTA continues crackdown against charging excessive fares from passengers9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits sensitive polling stations9 minutes ago
-
DCM Schofer visits emperor Jehagnir’s mausoleum in Lahore9 minutes ago