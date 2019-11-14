UrduPoint.com
Role Of Nawaz, Zardari Vanished From Pakistani Politics: Fawad Chaudhry

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 03:15 PM

Role of Nawaz, Zardari vanished from Pakistani politics: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thrusday said role of former Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and former President, Asif Ali Zardari has been vanished from the drama of Pakistani politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thrusday said role of former Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and former President, Asif Ali Zardari has been vanished from the drama of Pakistani politics.

In a tweet, he said, "World is like a stage, people come, play their role and go away according to the famous dramatist and poet, Shakespeare".

Fawad said, "the role of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari has ended from the drama of Pakistani politics. Now new characters will not give them any importance except using their Names for their own motives and benefits".

