Role Of NGOs Hailed To Create Awareness About Citizens Rights: Commissioner Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:02 PM

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwni has appreciated the work of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) which are engaged in creating awareness of laws and rights of citizens as it empowers them to protect themselves

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwni has appreciated the work of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) which are engaged in creating awareness of laws and rights of citizens as it empowers them to protect themselves.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a the concluding session of a two-day training workshop for the awareness of laws related to the rights of women and children, said a statement on Tuesday.

The event was organized by the non-governmental organization Lawyers for Human Rights and Legal Aid (LHRLAS) in collaboration with UN Women and Women Development Department Sindh.

He also distributed the certificates among the participants on this occasion. Zia Awan of LHRLA highlighted the importance of the workshop.

The Commissioner referring the workshop on laws that provide protection to the women and children, said that lawyers have more responsibility in this regard.

He also stressed the need that those who are engaged in public service work as public servants have also the equal responsibility to protect the rights of the common people.

Zia Awan of LHRLA highlighted the importance of the workshop saying that the organization has been working for the past three decades to uplift women and children subjected to gender based violence, harassment, and other forms of torture.

It was the first organistion to launch a helpline dedicated to women and children in Pakistan in 2011.

