UrduPoint.com

Role Of Officials Essential For Maintaining Good Governance: Governor Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 07:18 PM

Role of officials essential for maintaining good governance: Governor Balochistan

A delegation of official of Balochistan Civil Secretariat Officers Welfare Association led by Abdul Malik Kakar called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation of official of Balochistan Civil Secretariat Officers Welfare Association led by Abdul Malik Kakar called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha.

Abdul Malik Kakar apprised the Governor Balochistan about the Balochistan Civil Secretariat officers of the difficulties faced by them, said press release issued here.

Matters under consideration for speeding up the process of cancellation of fake domiciles posted at the Federal Government and establishing balance between the federation and the provinces were discussed in the meeting.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha said that ignorance of responsibility is the most destructive thinking saying government officials have a key role to play in establishing and maintaining good governance.

He further said that we have to take revolutionary steps for the complete eradication of wrong traditions and outdated practices of the past.

He said that it should be kept in mind that all government officials are not the rulers of the people but they are servants of the people saying officers should play their role in keeping the society free from illegitimate recommendations and corruption for ensuring good governance.

Governor of Balochistan assured the Balochistan Civil Secretariat officers for resolving of all their legal rights.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan Governor All From Government

Recent Stories

EU Approves $2.5Bln Funding for Greek Renewable Po ..

EU Approves $2.5Bln Funding for Greek Renewable Power Production Projects

22 seconds ago
 Tarin, Citibank discuss proposals for securing inv ..

Tarin, Citibank discuss proposals for securing investment

24 seconds ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension in Hayatabad, Char ..

PESCO notifies power suspension in Hayatabad, Charsadda, Besham

25 seconds ago
 HEC committee concludes two-day evaluation of MNSU ..

HEC committee concludes two-day evaluation of MNSUA research, education

3 minutes ago
 Polish President Sees No Military Threat From Migr ..

Polish President Sees No Military Threat From Migration Crisis

3 minutes ago
 Ehsaas Rashan programme a flagship initiative: CM ..

Ehsaas Rashan programme a flagship initiative: CM Buzdar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.