Role of officials essential for maintaining good governance: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation of official of Balochistan Civil Secretariat Officers Welfare Association led by Abdul Malik Kakar called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha.

Abdul Malik Kakar apprised the Governor Balochistan about the Balochistan Civil Secretariat officers of the difficulties faced by them, said press release issued here.

Matters under consideration for speeding up the process of cancellation of fake domiciles posted at the Federal Government and establishing balance between the federation and the provinces were discussed in the meeting.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha said that ignorance of responsibility is the most destructive thinking saying government officials have a key role to play in establishing and maintaining good governance.

He further said that we have to take revolutionary steps for the complete eradication of wrong traditions and outdated practices of the past.

He said that it should be kept in mind that all government officials are not the rulers of the people but they are servants of the people saying officers should play their role in keeping the society free from illegitimate recommendations and corruption for ensuring good governance.

Governor of Balochistan assured the Balochistan Civil Secretariat officers for resolving of all their legal rights.