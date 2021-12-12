UrduPoint.com

Role Of Pakistani Ulema Lauded For Jointly Handling Sialkot Incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The Sri Lankan Council of Islamic Religious Scholars, All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU), has lauded the role of Pakistani Ulema for condemning the Sialkot incident and expressing solidarity with the Sri Lankan nation.

In an appreciation letter addressed to Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, President of ACJU, Mufti M.I.M Rizwe and General Secretary Ash Shaikh M. Akram Nooramith have said, "Your goodself, the Ulema and all religious leaders of Pakistan condemned the inhuman murder of our fellow Sri Lankan manager Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot and came forward to establish peace and justice.

""We learnt about the joint meeting of the leaders of all religions and religious schools of thought under your leadership to term the incident as barbaric, fatal and brutal", they added.

They expressed hope that Pakistan government will set an example of Islamic teachings by promoting peace, empathy, humanity and justice under the guidance of religious leaders.

