Role of Parliament vital to tackle challenges: Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday highlighted the pressing challenges humanity faces, including climate change, sustainable development, and socio-economic disparities.

The Chairman Senate was speaking as a chief guest at the inaugural session of the 10th Annual National Parliamentary Development Course at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

He said that the role of parliament and parliamentarians has become increasingly crucial in steering the country toward achieving its strategic national and international objectives. He said that members of Parliament are the people’s representatives, entrusted by the Constitution with the great responsibility of empathizing with the masses.

He observed that Parliamentary work has become a specialized service that necessitates proficient and professional support from officers well-versed in cross-disciplinary concepts and practices.

“You must take pride in the responsibility bestowed upon you to serve and provide technical assistance to the elected representatives. Your role is crucial in guiding the nation’s progress towards the well-being of its citizens, aiming for a secure, prosperous, and happy future for our coming generations” Gilani remarked while highlighting the importance of the training course.

He called upon the participants to make full use of this robust and comprehensive training program designed to advance understanding of the Constitution, the Parliamentary Rules of Procedure, and the Government Rules of business 1973.

He commended the PIPS administration and team for their pivotal role in empowering parliamentary officers with relevant and practical knowledge.

The chairman expressed best wishes to the course participants and hoped they would exploit this learning and networking opportunity towards a new destiny as professionals par excellence, offering quality-oriented services to the Parliamentary institutions.

A highly diversified cohort of mid-career officers from the Federal parliament and provincial assemblies, as well as Legislative Assemblies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and the Parliament, is participating in the course.