Role of people vital for prosperous society: Asad Qaiser

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said that the development and prosperity of an area totally depend on peace so every citizen should play their role for the maintaining of peace and tranquility in the area.

He said this while addressing the ceremony of newly elected office bearers of Welfare Jirga members at Swabi.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said"Peace and security are essential enablers of development adding no country can develop economically without peaceful coexistence among its population." He said"Peace is the most important segment for development of a country and nation adding the countries who ruled the world have high ratio of peace.

" Asad Qaiser said that killing on a petty dispute not only sabotage the peace of our country but also create hurdles in the way of development.

He said"The role of welfare jirga is important for the maintaining peace among people in rural areas and stressed upon people to show patience during any untoward incident."Asad Qaiser also lauded the role of Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) to resolve maximum issues among people on priority basis.