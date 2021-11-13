UrduPoint.com

Role Of People Vital For Prosperous Society: Asad Qaiser

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 07:10 PM

Role of people vital for prosperous society: Asad Qaiser

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said that the development and prosperity of an area totally depend on peace so every citizen should play their role for the maintaining of peace and tranquility in the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said that the development and prosperity of an area totally depend on peace so every citizen should play their role for the maintaining of peace and tranquility in the area.

He said this while addressing the ceremony of newly elected office bearers of Welfare Jirga members at Swabi.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said"Peace and security are essential enablers of development adding no country can develop economically without peaceful coexistence among its population." He said"Peace is the most important segment for development of a country and nation adding the countries who ruled the world have high ratio of peace.

" Asad Qaiser said that killing on a petty dispute not only sabotage the peace of our country but also create hurdles in the way of development.

He said"The role of welfare jirga is important for the maintaining peace among people in rural areas and stressed upon people to show patience during any untoward incident."Asad Qaiser also lauded the role of Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) to resolve maximum issues among people on priority basis.

Related Topics

Resolution National Assembly World Jirga Swabi

Recent Stories

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 95 recoveries ..

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 95 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

26 minutes ago
 Nearly 4, 000 athletes ready for Abu Dhabi hosts W ..

Nearly 4, 000 athletes ready for Abu Dhabi hosts World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Ch ..

40 minutes ago
 SMEDA promises help to SME sector to enhance expor ..

SMEDA promises help to SME sector to enhance exports

35 seconds ago
 Tenacious Polo Cup: Finals on Sunday

Tenacious Polo Cup: Finals on Sunday

39 seconds ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs 550 per tola 13 Nov 20 ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs 550 per tola 13 Nov 2021

41 seconds ago
 Coordination committees to help promote good gover ..

Coordination committees to help promote good governance: PTI chief organiser

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.