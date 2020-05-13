Role of physiotherapy, psychotherapy in COVID-19 management vital: Dr Mehboob

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The physiotherapy plays vital role in COVID19 management as respiratory and chest therapists are involved in chest clearance in ICU management, Dr Mahboob-Ur-Rahman, Chairman Mahboob Medical Institute told APP here on Wednesday.

The physiotherapist enable a patient to be mobilized at earliest, to be out of bed so the bed availability for severe and critically ill patients could make possible, he said.

He said at the moments they fear shortage of ventilators so early mobilization was desired which could be possible through physiotherapists work.

In health system throughout the world, the physiotherapists are involved in early mobilization and rehabilitation, he added.

He said, physiotherapists (Physical Therapists) and other clinicians often have direct contact with patients, which makes them susceptible to the transmission of infectious diseases.

Physiotherapists are also often first contact practitioners, which means that they are in a position to take responsibility for the early identification of infectious disease and managing workload in Primary care settings, Dr Mehboob Ur Rehman, said, adding, that it was therefore very important for physiotherapists and other health professionals to be familiar with COVID-19 and how to prevent its transmission, and understand how they can be involved in workforce planning.

This minimize the load on health system and cost effective as well, he informed.

In developed countries, he said, the physicians and surgeons were mostly dependent on physiotherapists and Every Unit of Hospital (EUH) was having so many physiotherapist according to bed strength. The success to all procedures, surgeries depends on good rehabilitation experts, Dr Mahboob opined.

The government should realize the fact that by induction of these expertise will help in prevention and rehabilitation of accidental hazards and even chronic illnesses could be managed.

The previous government, Dr Mahboob Ur Rehman said that had extended Physiotherapy Unites to 25 District Headquarters Hospital in KP, but this should be practiced in hospitals at tehsil level as well and the other provinces should adopt it as mandatory tool. Now there are 100 institutions offering doctor of physiotherapy in the country, the government should utilize these human resource, which was not available in the past.

He said, the role of psychologists was also important in stress disorders that could help to bring out COVID-19 patients and their families out of stress. He said the world and their country was passing through a hard time due to outspread of COVID-19 and it was the time that everyone should contribute, present their expertise and resources and the government should come up with plan for proper utilization of these resources and expertise so that they could be able to serve their people in a better way.