Role of police is acknowledged by the society; IGP Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan here on Wednesday said the role of police was important in society and urged police personnel to improve their performance to curb illegal activities from the areas for the sanctity of uniform of police

He shared these views while addressing at a ceremony of 90 batch passing out parade at Police Training Center (PTC) near Sariab area of Quetta, said press release.

The IG Police said 59300 security forces including police and Levies force personnel are imparting training in PTC which was positive sign of security, saying that they would serve public in the respective areas of the province and to curb terrorism activities from the areas for ensuring protection of people as its main responsibility. He also paid rich tributes to the martyrs of security forces including police, Levies force, Frontier Corps and other forces, saying that our brave police personnel and officials had given sacrifices of their precious lives for stability of the country and province which would be remembered.

He said the role of police and importance of the Police Department has increased in present era but police has to make itself fully capable to cope future challenges in province.

IG Mohsin Hassan Butt also appreciated determination of women police and hoped that they would earn good reputation for the country and the province through their effective role. "Sincere efforts are being taken under cooperation of provincial government to enhance capacity of police and other security forces to ensure sustainable peace", he mentioned. He also lauded the efforts of Commandant Police Training Center and his team in this regard.

Later, the IG police distributed prizes among best performers of police personnel during training.