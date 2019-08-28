UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Role Of Police Is Acknowledged By The Society; IGP Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:07 PM

Role of police is acknowledged by the society; IGP Balochistan

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan here on Wednesday said the role of police was important in society and urged police personnel to improve their performance to curb illegal activities from the areas for the sanctity of uniform of police

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan here on Wednesday said the role of police was important in society and urged police personnel to improve their performance to curb illegal activities from the areas for the sanctity of uniform of police.

He shared these views while addressing at a ceremony of 90 batch passing out parade at Police Training Center (PTC) near Sariab area of Quetta, said press release.

The IG Police said 59300 security forces including police and Levies force personnel are imparting training in PTC which was positive sign of security, saying that they would serve public in the respective areas of the province and to curb terrorism activities from the areas for ensuring protection of people as its main responsibility. He also paid rich tributes to the martyrs of security forces including police, Levies force, Frontier Corps and other forces, saying that our brave police personnel and officials had given sacrifices of their precious lives for stability of the country and province which would be remembered.

He said the role of police and importance of the Police Department has increased in present era but police has to make itself fully capable to cope future challenges in province.

IG Mohsin Hassan Butt also appreciated determination of women police and hoped that they would earn good reputation for the country and the province through their effective role. "Sincere efforts are being taken under cooperation of provincial government to enhance capacity of police and other security forces to ensure sustainable peace", he mentioned. He also lauded the efforts of Commandant Police Training Center and his team in this regard.

Later, the IG police distributed prizes among best performers of police personnel during training.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Police Martyrs Shaheed Women From Government Best Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Global Market launches FinTech Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Boeing Seeks More Presence in Russian, CIS Markets ..

4 minutes ago

500 protests, hundreds injured in IOK lockdown: go ..

4 minutes ago

S. Korea-Japan Feud Opens Region to Security Chall ..

4 minutes ago

Tests of MC-21 Aircraft With Russia-Made Engine Wi ..

4 minutes ago

Over 50 cabins, kiosks demolished in anti-encroach ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.