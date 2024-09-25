Open Menu

Role Of Private Sector Critical In Benefiting From Country's Renewable Energy Potential: Romina

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2024 | 12:30 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam on Tuesday said the role of the private sector in promoting renewable energy was very important as it would reduce environmental pollution and help to cope with the effects of climate change.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a 120 KW solar power project at a private beverage manufacturing factory in Rawalpindi.

The Prime Minister's Coordinator on Climate Change said that Pakistan is paying a heavy price due to the adverse effects of climate change on various socio-economic sectors, especially agriculture, energy and water, and addressing these adverse effects is the potential of the industrial and private sector which is impossible without assistance.

She said that as the effects of climate change are becoming increasingly evident, the private sector in Pakistan can play an important role in reducing carbon emissions due to climate change and promoting sustainable business practices.

Romina Khurshid Alam said that businesses in various industries in the country have started realizing their responsibility to reduce carbon emissions, but efforts need to be accelerated to contribute to the green future of the country.

The Prime Minister's Aide said that private sector involvement is essential not only to achieve carbon reduction targets but also to achieve wider economic and social benefits in the fight against climate change in line with the government's green and clean energy policies and programmes.

Briefing Prime Minister's Coordinator Romina Khurshid Alam, a senior representative of the beverage firm said that the solar energy project will generate 166,440 units per year to electrify beverages, which will help plant 7,000 trees annually.

Trapping 150 metric tons of heat per year will help reduce carbon emissions. Appreciating the private beverage firm for the installation of 120 KV solar power project, he said that the performance of the beverage firm as well as the responsible role towards the environment is an example for other private sector businesses and industries across the country. Must be an impressive move.

He urged the private sector to take the lead in investment by participating in the production of renewable energy projects that reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

He also highlighted the importance of private public partnership to promote green energy projects in the country, saying that cooperation between the private sector and public institutions in the country is very important to deal with climate change, which joint actions of resources. can enhance distribution, technology transfer and capacity building.

Romina Khurshid Alam also informed that by promoting sustainable products and practices, businesses can influence consumer behavior and make low carbon choices among the public to encourage change.

She said that by embracing innovation, implementing sustainable practices and collaborating with stakeholders, businesses can lead towards a greener and better future.

