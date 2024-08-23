Role Of Private Sector Important For Development Of Agri Sector: Secy
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 09:13 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that the role of the private sector is very important for the development of the agricultural sector.
He said this while presiding over the meeting at Agriculture House on Friday.
The private sector and Agriculture department should work together for the development of the sector, he said.
Iftikhar Ali directed to formulate a committee which would also include representatives of the private sector to prepare a draft for regulation of micronutrients. He further said that the process of registration and regulation of micro nutrients was being made very transparent.
He made it clear that there would be no compromise on the quality and standard of micronutrients.
