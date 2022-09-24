UrduPoint.com

Role Of Private Sector Important In Promotion Of Education : Sindh Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Role of private sector important in promotion of education : Sindh Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the government of Sindh was making all out effort to promote education in the province and the role of the private sector in promoting quality education is also very important.

He said this here on Saturday while speaking on the occasion of visiting Khatoon Pakistan Karachi, an organization run by Zindagi Trust.

On the occasion, famous singer and founder of Zindagi Trust Shahzad Rai briefied the provincial minister about the efforts of the trust regarding the educational facilities provided by the trust.

Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo visited the institution and praised the facilities provided there. Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo added, ' Zindagi Trust is doing very good work in promoting education.

"It is an undeniable fact that education is the only way to progress. In modern nations, no nation can progress without getting education." He said that the development and prosperity of Pakistan was possible only through the promotion of education. Sindh government was taking concrete steps to spread education in the nook and corner of the province.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said"It is a good thing that Zindagi Trust provides better educational opportunities to the children of low-income families."On this occasion, Shahzad Rai, the founder of Zindagi Trust, said"He is grateful for the cooperation of Sindh government in the promotion of education. All the stakeholders of the society should come forward to promote education."

