Role of Provincial Ombudsman to be extended to other district headquarters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The role of Provincial Ombudsman is being extended to other Divisional Headquarters in order to rectify and redress any injustice faced by the common person.

That staff of Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat particularly Investigation Officers (IO) of the Ombudsman Secretariat should work with dedication for disposal of complaints expeditiously to provide relief to the complainants, said Syed Jamal Uddin Shah, Provincial Ombudsman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while presiding over a monthly review meeting here Wednesday.

He directed the staff and all dealing officers to create a friendly environment to build public confidence. The Provincial Ombudsman Syed Jamal Uddin Shah stressed upon the dealing Investigation Officers to deal with the complainants to get prompt redressal of grievances. The meeting was informed that during the year 2022, a huge number of complaints were registered which reflects the confidence of the public.

The Assistant Director (IT) gave a presentation on the occasion and threw light on the achievements of the Ombudsman Secretariat.

It was informed that a public awareness campaign has already been launched, resulting in numerous complaints.

The participants of the meeting were informed that the majority of complaints were received against Elementary and Secondary education Department, Health Department, Local Government as well as against PDA Peshawar. The majority of cases were decided and the concerned Agencies implemented the findings of the Provincial Ombudsman.

The Provincial Ombudsman Syed Jamal Uddin Shah directed that a circular be issued to all administrative heads as well as Divisional Commissioners to nominate focal persons at their headquarters for dealing and implementation of Provincial Ombudsman's findings in order to facilitate the complainants.

It was further decided in a review meeting to strengthen Divisional Ombudsman offices and complaints related to other Divisions be referred to the Divisional Ombudsman.

The Provincial Ombudsman also directed to evolve a mechanism to resume online cause lists and dispose off cases within a specific period as per Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Ombudsman Act.