Role Of Qatar Charity For Education Of Orphans Commendable: CM Aide

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Role of Qatar Charity for education of orphans commendable: CM aide

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Population Welfare Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah Monday appreciated the efforts of Qatar Charity which is supporting 800 orphan children for education

He expressed these views while addressing the school kits distribution ceremony amongst 365 orphans organized by Qatar Charity under Back to School Initiative 2021-22 in Mansehra District.

Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah on behalf of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa thanked the Qatar Charity for facilitating government in social security, especially orphan care programs and sharing the government's burden in various fields. He also thanked the country head of the charity for his presence.

Country Director Qatar Charity Amin Abdul Rehman praised mothers of orphans who are taking better care of their children in difficult times.

"We are always available to help these families make their lives easier," he added. We are increasing the number of beneficiaries to 1200 in the coming quarter. The event concluded with the distribution of 365 school kits among the children who were selected in a dignified manner.

Field Supervisors Qatar Charity Zafarul Haq Shah and Dilawar Khan thanked all the participants.

Assistant Commissioner Buffa / Pakhal Arshad Khan and heads of other departments, District Social Welfare Officer Sabir Ali Shah, principal Special Education Sajjad Ahmed, director NADRA Khurram Shehzad, District Education Officer Tanveer Awan, SDEO Balakot Ghulam Mr. Jilani and District Zakat Audit Officer attended the ceremony.

