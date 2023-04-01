UrduPoint.com

Role Of Red Crescent In Health Sector Commendable: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Role of Red Crescent in health sector commendable: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday said that non-governmental social welfare organizations are arms of the government and the role of the Red Crescent in the health sector, especially in restoring the flood victims is praiseworthy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday said that non-governmental social welfare organizations are arms of the government and the role of the Red Crescent in the health sector, especially in restoring the flood victims is praiseworthy.

He was talking to Chairperson Red Crescent Farzana Naik at the Governor House here.

In the meeting, the treatment of poor people, service to suffering humanity, and the role of the Red Crescent in natural calamities were discussed.

The Governor said the provision of modern medical facilities by Red Crescent is commendable.

Farzana Naik told the governor that many welfare projects are under consideration in the future.

Later, Farzana Naik also presented the organization's annual report to the governor.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Poor Flood Government

Recent Stories

IsDB Board approves financing of projects worth US ..

IsDB Board approves financing of projects worth US$ 403 mn for sustainable devel ..

3 minutes ago
 Alfardan Group supports &#039;1 Billion Meals Endo ..

Alfardan Group supports &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; campaign with a AE ..

3 minutes ago
 PESD rescues 135,960 victims in March

PESD rescues 135,960 victims in March

6 minutes ago
 Erdogan Approves Parliament's Ratification of Finl ..

Erdogan Approves Parliament's Ratification of Finland's Bid to Join NATO - Decre ..

6 minutes ago
 Minority and Human Rights Activist, Haroon Sarab D ..

Minority and Human Rights Activist, Haroon Sarab Diyal leader urges effective s ..

10 minutes ago
 Tornadoes Leave at Least 11 Dead, Dozens Injured i ..

Tornadoes Leave at Least 11 Dead, Dozens Injured in US South, Midwest - Reports

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.