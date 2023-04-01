Role of Red Crescent in health sector commendable: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday said that non-governmental social welfare organizations are arms of the government and the role of the Red Crescent in the health sector, especially in restoring the flood victims is praiseworthy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday said that non-governmental social welfare organizations are arms of the government and the role of the Red Crescent in the health sector, especially in restoring the flood victims is praiseworthy.

He was talking to Chairperson Red Crescent Farzana Naik at the Governor House here.

In the meeting, the treatment of poor people, service to suffering humanity, and the role of the Red Crescent in natural calamities were discussed.

The Governor said the provision of modern medical facilities by Red Crescent is commendable.

Farzana Naik told the governor that many welfare projects are under consideration in the future.

Later, Farzana Naik also presented the organization's annual report to the governor.