Role of religious scholars crucial for eradicating extremism: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday said that the role of religious scholars was crucial for eradicating extremism from society and promoting interfaith harmony.

He said that mosques and madrasas could play a vital role in eradicating violence and intolerance among the youth. The GP directed all field officers to improve coordination with peace committees established in their districts.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that in order to thwart the conspiracies of the evil elements, it was needed to further promote harmony, mutual unity and brotherhood, adding that religious scholars would launch an awareness campaign in collaboration with Punjab Police against kite flying, aerial firing and drugs.

He expressed these views during a meeting with 18 members of all schools of thought led by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad at the Central Police Office here.

The scholars appreciated the timely response and positive role of Punjab police in the Sialkot tragedy.

Security and traffic issues related to mosques, madrasas and shrines were discussed in detail during the meeting.

The Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee said that coordination between the police and religious scholars would be enhanced at local level to create a climate of trust among the people. He said that unity was essential for peace so scholars were playing their full role.

He said that they stood by law enforcement agencies for the security and development of Pakistan.

In the end, the scholars offered Fateha for the martyrs of Punjab Police.