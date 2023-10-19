Role of Rescue 1122 appreciated in tackling emergencies

District Emergency Officer of Rescue Service 1122 Awais Babar on Thursday said that the emergency Rescue Service 1122 was fully equipped with all equipment and was playing an effective role in saving human lives by responding promptly during emergency situations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) District Emergency Officer of Rescue Service 1122 Awais Babar on Thursday said that the emergency Rescue Service 1122 was fully equipped with all equipment and was playing an effective role in saving human lives by responding promptly during emergency situations.

He expressed these views during a visit to Rescue Station 11 and 33 city and inspected arrangements for tackling emergencies.

During the visit, he was briefed about matters pertaining to ongoing rescue activities and checked the attendance of staff.

He also inspected the uniform of workers, the cleanliness condition of vehicles and the equipment used by the rescue service for coping with emergencies in the district.

He inquired about the medical-related facilities including medicines for tackling and directed the rescuers to remain alert round the clock to provide prompt services to people during emergencies.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the station and said that the staff of the service was efficiently tackling emergencies.

APP/slm