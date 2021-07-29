Role of river check posts important during monsoon season: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that the role of river check posts is very important in protecting the lives and property of the citizens during the monsoon season especially in the riverine areas of the cities of South Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said that the role of river check posts is very important in protecting the lives and property of the citizens during the monsoon season especially in the riverine areas of the cities of South Punjab.

He said this while giving instructions to the officers while presiding over a meeting on professional matters of monsoon season and river check posts at the Central Police Office here on Thursday.

The IG Punjab said that DPOs should pay special attention to the performance, provision of resources and monitoring and inspection of river check posts so that in case of any emergency, timely security measures will not fail to provide protection to precious human lives and property. He further said that the batteries of the boats of the river check posts which are faulty should be replaced and made functional within two days while the CCTV cameras of the river check posts should be operational by August 14 by the DPOs. He said that in case of flood in the river during monsoon, the personnel posted at the river check posts should take full part in the cooperation and relief activities with the citizens. He added that if additional resources or facilities are required at the river check posts, they should be given priority.

He directed the DIG PHP to ensure that the staff and resources of the river outposts are not utilized elsewhere and that no personnel be deployed at the river outposts who have not done riverine course or don't know how to swim.

He further said that for the eradication of criminal elements, the staff of river check posts should maintain close coordination with the district police and PHP so that the process of bringing criminal elements to justice could be expedited.

During the meeting, DIG, PHP, Dr. Abid Khan, while briefing about all the river check posts in the province, said that as per devised SOPs, staff posted over there are monitoring and patrolling at the river check posts in Mianwali, Layyah, Muzaffar Garh, DG Khan and other districts. According to him, patrolling and surveillance duties are being carried out on which IG Punjab directed that patrolling and exercises should be continued on daily basis at river check posts during monsoon, especially at night to make the patrolling system more efficient and improved. He further said that there should be no delay in providing all the required resources including high speed boats, life jackets to the force deployed at the river check posts, while Additional IGP PHP should submit monitoring and inspection report to him on weekly basis during the monsoon and on a monthly basis after the end of the monsoon.

Additional IG Logistics and Procurement Shahid Hanif, Additional IG PHP Muhammad Akram Naeem, Additional IG Training Kanwar Shahrukh, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Training Dr. Suleman Sultan Rana, DIG, PHP Dr. Abid Khan, DIG Logistics Tayyab Hafeez Cheema and AIG Logistics Athar Ismail along with other officers were also present.