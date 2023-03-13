UrduPoint.com

Role Of ROs Important For Conducting Impartial, Transparent Elections: DRO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner/ District Returning Officer (DRO) Rao Atif Raza, the oath-taking ceremony of returning officers of five Constituencies of the Punjab Assembly was held in the staff room of the DC office on Monday.

Rao Atif Raza while administering the oath to the returning officers, said that returning officers had an important responsibility for conducting impartial and transparent elections, therefore they should use all their abilities to conduct transparent elections.

He directed them to remain in contact with all the stakeholders to conduct the elections in a peaceful manner.

