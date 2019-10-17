UrduPoint.com
Role Of Rural Women Vital For Promotion Of Agriculture

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Girls Guide Association arranged a function to mark 'International Day of Rural Women' at Perveen Shakir complex here Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Asima Ijaz Cheema was chief guest on the occasion.

MPA/Regional Guide Commissioner Begum Khalida Mansoor, Guide Commissioner Amina Ihsan, Principal Girls Degree College Ayub Research and large number of women were also present.

ADC Asima Ijaz Cheema said that role of women in rural area was vital for promotion of agriculture sector, availability of food and elimination of poverty so they should be encouraged.

She said the aim for observing the day was to highlight the role of rural women in society and their rights.

"We present salute to rural women as they are working shoulder to shoulder with their men in agriculture, looking after the livestock, harvesting of crops especially picking cotton crop", she said.

Later, she visited informative stalls set up by women of different colleges and universities to mark the day.

