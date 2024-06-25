Open Menu

Role Of Scholars Crucial In Maintaining Peace During Muharram: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 09:31 PM

Role of scholars crucial in maintaining peace during Muharram: Commissioner

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, emphasized on Tuesday that the crucial role of religious scholars in maintaining peace during Muharram.

According to details, he chaired a meeting of the District Peace Committee in Attock, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the district peace committee and the interfaith harmony committee in ensuring peace and order.

Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Waqas Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Aneel Saeed, and all six assistant commissioners attended the meeting.

The Chief Executive of the District Health Authority, Dr Asad Ismail, and Chief Executive of the District education Authority, Ms Sajida Mukhtar, and representatives from the police, revenue, and other law enforcement agencies were also present.

Commissioner Khattak stressed that before finalizing the duty roster for Muharram, the arrangements from the previous year should be critically reviewed to develop a more efficient and organized plan for this year.

He instructed the assistant commissioners to collaborate with religious scholars to hold meetings of the peace committees and the District Intelligence Committees to ensure foolproof security during the holy month.

He also directed that alongside ensuring peace and order during Muharram, all other necessary arrangements should be made for the participants at the procession venues. This includes ensuring the safety and comfort of those attending the events.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Police Education Rawalpindi Attock All From Muharram

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

2 hours ago
 PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

4 hours ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

5 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

5 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

7 hours ago
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

8 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan