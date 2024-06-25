Role of scholars crucial in maintaining peace during Muharram: Commissioner

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, emphasized on Tuesday that the crucial role of religious scholars in maintaining peace during Muharram.

According to details, he chaired a meeting of the District Peace Committee in Attock, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the district peace committee and the interfaith harmony committee in ensuring peace and order.

Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Waqas Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Aneel Saeed, and all six assistant commissioners attended the meeting.

The Chief Executive of the District Health Authority, Dr Asad Ismail, and Chief Executive of the District education Authority, Ms Sajida Mukhtar, and representatives from the police, revenue, and other law enforcement agencies were also present.

Commissioner Khattak stressed that before finalizing the duty roster for Muharram, the arrangements from the previous year should be critically reviewed to develop a more efficient and organized plan for this year.

He instructed the assistant commissioners to collaborate with religious scholars to hold meetings of the peace committees and the District Intelligence Committees to ensure foolproof security during the holy month.

He also directed that alongside ensuring peace and order during Muharram, all other necessary arrangements should be made for the participants at the procession venues. This includes ensuring the safety and comfort of those attending the events.

