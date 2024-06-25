Role Of Scholars Important In Maintaining Peace During Muharram: Commissioner
Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak on Tuesday said that role of the scholars is very important in maintaining peace during Muharram.
The Commissioner chairing a meeting of District Peace Committee held in Attock said that the role of district peace committee and inter-faith harmony committee is important in maintaining peace and order.
He said, the suggestions of the scholars are important in maintaining peace in Attock.
According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the Divisional Coordination Committee had earlier directed all Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi division to take all possible steps to maintain peace during Muharram.
He informed that presiding over a meeting, the Commissioner told them that before issuing the duty roster, the arrangements of the previous year should be critically reviewed and in the light of that, a better and organised plan should be made to ensure peace.
The DCs along with the religious scholars should hold the meetings of peace committees and District Intelligence Committees to ensure foolproof security during the holy month, he added.
The Commissioner said, “Muharram teaches us patience and perseverance. It is the duty of our scholars to forget the differences and bring the people towards commonality on this occasion.”
In this critical economic situation that the country is going through, the Commissioner said, ”We need to support each other instead of dividing into sects.”
He directed that along with ensuring peace and order during Muharram, all other arrangements should be finalised.
All necessary arrangements for the participants at the places of the processions and the security of Imambargahs should be given top priority, the Commissioner ordered.
