Open Menu

Role Of Scholars Important In Maintaining Peace During Muharram: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Role of scholars important in maintaining peace during Muharram: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak on Tuesday said that role of the scholars is very important in maintaining peace during Muharram.

The Commissioner chairing a meeting of District Peace Committee held in Attock said that the role of district peace committee and inter-faith harmony committee is important in maintaining peace and order.

He said, the suggestions of the scholars are important in maintaining peace in Attock.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the Divisional Coordination Committee had earlier directed all Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi division to take all possible steps to maintain peace during Muharram.

He informed that presiding over a meeting, the Commissioner told them that before issuing the duty roster, the arrangements of the previous year should be critically reviewed and in the light of that, a better and organised plan should be made to ensure peace.

The DCs along with the religious scholars should hold the meetings of peace committees and District Intelligence Committees to ensure foolproof security during the holy month, he added.

The Commissioner said, “Muharram teaches us patience and perseverance. It is the duty of our scholars to forget the differences and bring the people towards commonality on this occasion.”

In this critical economic situation that the country is going through, the Commissioner said, ”We need to support each other instead of dividing into sects.”

He directed that along with ensuring peace and order during Muharram, all other arrangements should be finalised.

All necessary arrangements for the participants at the places of the processions and the security of Imambargahs should be given top priority, the Commissioner ordered.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Attock All Top Muharram

Recent Stories

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

3 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

7 hours ago
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

16 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

16 hours ago
 All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

16 hours ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

16 hours ago
 AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

16 hours ago
 NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, cl ..

NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan